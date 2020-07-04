Is Taimur Ali Khan related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore? Here’s the truth

As per reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Find out

Taimur Ali Khan has been the showstopper since his birth and continues to grab eyeballs till date. Whenever the little munchkin steps outside his Bandra house, his photos and videos go viral on social media within minutes. Well, while Taimur is the little Nawab and member of the Pataudi royal family, little did we know that Taimur is also reportedly related to Rabindranath Tagore. That’s right! We all know that Taimur Ali Khan is the grandson of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Sharmila’s parents are reportedly related to Rabindranath Tagore, which in turn, draws Tim Tim’s connection with Tagore.

According to reports, Sharmila Tagore’s father Gitindranath was the grandson of acclaimed painter Gaganendranath Tagore, whose father was a cousin to Rabindranath Tagore, and so, the Nobel Laureate is the cousin of Sharmila Tagore’s great great grandfather. On the other hand, Sharmila’s mother is the granddaughter of the poet’s brother Dwijendranath. So, Taimur Ali Khan is the great great grandson of Rabindranath Tagore’s brother. Also, during an interview had said that Taimur Ali Khan has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, Raj Kapoor, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in him as he called Taimur as the genetic treasure trove’

Also, during a throwback interview, Saif Ali Khan’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, opened up about being related to the Nobel Laureate, as she said that she doesn’t have that much authority on Tagore, but yes she has a wonderful surname, she said. According to her, it’s a privilege to be born in such a household, however, Sharmila Tagore had revealed that Rabindranath Tagore died three years before she was born so she never met him or had any interaction with him. But she revealed that she has heard great stories from her mother

