Taimur Ali Khan relishing strawberries in a throwback PHOTO is the cutest thing you will see on internet

We can't stop gushing over Taimur Ali Khan's pictures whenever they are being shared on social media. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback photo of the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids of Bollywood and there is no second doubt about it. He was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and on 20th December 2016 and has been the center of attraction since then. Tim Tim never fails to charm us with his adorable expressions and multiple instances prove the same. He was often spotted stepping out with his parents to various events and occasions before the lockdown.

Many of the fans surely miss spotting the little guy on the streets or on his way to someplace. Taimur surely is one of the most popular kids in B-town. Meanwhile, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of Taimur Ali Khan in which he is seen relishing some strawberries. The cute little munchkin is seen wearing a red t-shirt and skin-coloured lowers in the picture. However, it is his adorable expression that grabs all the attention here.

Check out the picture below:

The little Nawab is currently under home quarantine with his parents Kareena and Saif. A few days back, Taimur celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the rest of the members of the family the pictures of which instantly went viral on social media. Tim Tim often accompanies his mom to various places. The mother-son duo had been clicked by the paparazzi sometime back as they paid a visit to Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

Credits :Instagram

