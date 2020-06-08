Taimur Ali Khan is a rockstar with ‘many moods’ and throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son prove it

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan continues to leave the internet in awe of his adorable photos. We stumbled upon throwback photos of the cutie boy that are bound to brighten up your day.

If there is one star kid in Bollywood, whose fan following continues to increase day by day, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. The cutie boy has the internet waiting to fawn over his every cute move. From him shouting out to paps to waving at them, everything that Taimur has done over the years has been preserved and archived by his fans. However, Kareena and Saif’s munchkin can be rightly called the rockstar with many moods and we have throwback photos to prove it.

While sifting through the archives, we stumbled upon a collage of photos of Taimur that show us, just how well the little one can nail different moods like a pro. In the throwback photos, we can see Taimur heading to his play school for some fun time with his friends. The little cutie can be seen dressed in a black tee with matching track pants and shoes. As he comes out of the car, Taimur is seen observing the paps at first and then trying to tell them something.

From saying something to the photographers to looking back at them while walking towards his playschool, these throwback photos perfectly capture the ‘many moods’ of Taimur and well, fans surely love each one of it. The cutie patootie always manages to break the internet when he goes onto interact with the paps. From calling them ‘media’ to shouting at them and saying ‘ae bhailog,’ Taimur’s shenanigans with the paparazzi continue to leave the internet in awe of him.

Here are Taimur Ali Khan’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the only way fans were able to get a glimpse of Taimur was when mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped endearing photos of him on social media. From painting at home to planting tomatoes with dad Saif, Taimur has been having fun at home amid the lockdown. Not just this, Taimur also made a necklace from pasta for Kareena and she shared a photo of herself wearing it on social media.

A day back, Taimur, Kareena and Saif stepped out for a stroll and headed to Marine Drive in Mumbai with Taimur. The parents were snapped with the cutie boy and while they were on Marine Drive, they had donned masks. However, while walking in the street, they were caught in the frame sans masks. The adorable photos have been doing rounds on social media since yesterday and fans loved the cutie boy’s outdoor shenanigans with his parents.

