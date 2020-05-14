Taimur Ali Khan running to hug his uncle in a THROWBACK video has us miss the little munchkin even more

Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he runs to hug his uncle in a throwback video; Take a look

Taimur Ali Khan is a social media star and even before mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut, Tim Tim, as he is fondly called, was a rage on social media. From his paparazzi photos to airport clicks and fan shared videos, Taimur Ali Khan videos were the most watched. And today, as all of us are in quarantine, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan and his uncle and Bebo’s cousin.

In the throwback video, Taimur can be seen running to meet his cousin mamu Armaan Jain, who on seeing Tim approach him and pat on his leg, gives a kiss on his forehead, and in the video, Taimur is seen wearing an all white Indian attire and as always, he looks cute as a button. Earlier, another video of Taimur that was going viral on social media was the video wherein he is seen saying Ganpati Bappa Moriya. But thanks to Bebo, the Good Newwz actress has been sharing photos of Taimur from their quarantine and while in one photo, Tim was seen painting the walls, in the other, Taimur turned Easter bunny. Also yesterday, a video of Kareena was going viral on social media, which was shared by Kareena’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria, and in the video, Bebo was seen doing suryanamaskara. Alongside the video, the trainer wrote, "#throwback to the time when travelling to @kareenakapoorkhan and making her do dozens of Surya Namaskars were just the beginning of our high intensity trainings! The dedicated darling of a human she is love."

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's video here:

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an adorable photo with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, wherein the two were seen giving goofy expressions, and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “This pretty much sums up mother's day and well...every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay,…” On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite and as per reports, Kareena auditioned for the film as Aamir wanted to be 100 per cent sure of the role.

