Taimur Ali Khan’s cousin Inaaya’s weekend was all about reading books as Soha Ali Khan captures her daughter

Today, Rang De Basanti actress Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of her daughter Inaaya Kemmu while the little munchkin was busy reading books. See photo!

As much as we love to see photos of Taimur Ali Khan, we equally love to binge watch pictures of his cousin- Inaaya Kemmu, and thanks to social media, mom Soha Ali Khan and daddy Kunal Kemmu often share super cute photos of Inaaya. And in the latest, Soha Ali Khan posted a photo on social media wherein Inaaya is busy reading a book while sitting on her mat and alongside the photo, Soha wrote, “Booked for the weekend #bookloversday…”

Post the lockdown was lifted, we had snapped Soha, Kunal and Inaaya visit Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur at their residence, and during an interview, when Soha was asked about Taimur and Inaaya’s bond, she had said that Inaaya listens to little Taimur a lot and also tries to copy him and wants to be faster than him. “As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster,” shared Soha. Also, Soha had shared a photo on Instagram wherein Taimur and Inaaya were dressed as Batman and Soha had revealed that both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin. Also, this Rang De Basanti actress had said that due to the pandemic, since everyone is home, they want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, as they have to interact with kids their age.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Lootcase and the film witnessed a digital release and as for Kareena, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite .

