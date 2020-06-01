Taimur Ali Khan’s THROWBACK pic proves his swag has always been on point just like Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has always been in the limelight due to his cuteness. We stumbled upon an even endearing photo of the munchkin that will make you believe that he was always the cool kid like his parents.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids on the block. The adorable munchkin managed to make headlines since the first time he stepped out with his parents and his craze doesn’t seem to be going anywhere for now. The adorable 3-year-old has the nation doting over his photos and every cute antic. Be it him shouting at paps and calling them ‘media’ or his cute antics at home, everything about Taimur leaves the internet in awe.

As we took a look at some of the memories, we stumbled upon the cutest throwback photo of Kareena and Saif’s bundle of joy. Seeing the throwback photo, all we can say is that Taimur’s swag level back then in the photo proves that he was already following in the footsteps of his cool parents. In the cute photo, Taimur can be seen clad in a white tee with black jeans and matching socks. However, he can be seen sporting a cool navy blue cap in an extremely stylish way.

Also Read|Taimur Ali Khan's pout can give some serious competition to mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and THIS pic is proof

With a cute expression on his face, Kareena and Saif’s son posed for the camera while gawking at it. Seeing the cute throwback photo now, just leaves us saying that surely the munchkin is winning hearts with his cuteness. Amid the lockdown, fans have been missing seeing Taimur head out with daddy Saif to play or with mom Kareena. However, Kareena keeps sharing glimpses of his shenanigans at home. From painting the walls to drawing to planting tomatoes with Saif, Taimur has been lighting up the internet amid the lockdown, all thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s instagram uploads!

Here’s Taimur Ali Khan’s throwback photo:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×