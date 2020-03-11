Taimur Ali Khan saying ‘Ka Ka’ in THIS video reminds us of Kartik Aaryan; Here’s why

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Taimur Ali Khan is heard saying ‘Ka Ka’ as soon as he snaps the paparazzi. Watch!

Taimur Ali Khan brightened up our social media feeds on Holi when he stepped out twinning with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Holi. After posing for the paparazzi, when Taimur was going inside the house, we got hold of a video wherein Taimur is heard saying ‘Ka Ka’ and daddy is also seen asking Taimur as to what is Ka Ka. In the said video, little munchkin Taimur is seen crossing the road with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and father Saif Ali Khan and on seeing the paps, Tim Tim screms 'Ka... Ka'.

Well, we don’t know why Taimur was saying Ka but it surely reminded us of the time when Kartik Aaryan revealed his first meeting with Taimur in Punjab when he addressed Kartik as Ka Ka. In the video, Taimur Ali Khan was seen wearing a white kurta pajama, and he was seen carrying a little basket in his hand. Post playing Holi, when Taimur and Kareena were heading back home, Kareena got angry at a fan who was forcibly trying to get a photo clicked with Bebo. Later, netizens trolled Bebo for being rude to her fans.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium wherein she will be seen in the role of a cop, and next, Bebo will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Also, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with , , Vicky Kaushal, Janvhi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednkear in ’s Takht

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's video wherein he says "Ka Ka" as soon as he sees the paparazzi:

