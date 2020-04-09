Taimur Ali Khan showing off his gymnastic move to dad Saif Ali Khan in THIS throwback pic will melt your heart

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest star kid on the block. A throwback photo of Saif and Taimur is taking over the internet all over again and it will surely overwhelm you. Check it out.

If there is one star kid who undoubtedly made everyone gush over his cuteness, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan comes to mind. The cutie boy sets everyone’s hearts racing every time he steps out and his adorable antics win over the internet. While Tim is currently spending time at home with mom Kareena and dad Saif, the internet keeps wanting to see more of his cuteness. Even though mom Kareena has been sharing photos of Taimur and Saif on her Instagram handle, fans want to see more of the cutie.

Recently, we stumbled upon a cute throwback photo of Saif and Taimur. In the cute throwback photo from Saif, Kareena and Taimur’s London trip in 2019, we can see the father-son duo spending time outdoors. In the photo, Taimur can be seen trying to pull off a gymnastic move and showing it off in front of his dad Saif Ali Khan. The Sacred Games star too can be seen completely hooked by his son’s antics in the photo and the smile on Saif’s face said it all.

The photo seemed to be from 2019’s trip to London when Saif had concluded shooting of Jawaani Jaaneman and Kareena was filming Angrezi Medium. Another photo from the same trip that went viral back then was of Saif smothering little Taimur with kisses.

Meanwhile, recently, when Saif was giving an interview on TV from his home, Taimur joined him and showed off his Hulk avatar. The video of Taimur and Saif from the same interview took over social media. Kareena too shared a photo of Taimur and Saif planting tomatoes in their house garden. Amidst the lockdown, the cute photos of Taimur surely are a treat for all his fans.

