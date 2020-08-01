  • facebook
Taimur Ali Khan shows his craftsmanship as he proudly displays a piece of art in THIS throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan always wins hearts whenever his pictures are shared on social media. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the little munchkin.
23635 reads Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids in B-town. The little Nawab was born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on 20th December 2016 and has been an all-time favourite of the paparazzi since then. There is no denying this fact that Taimur continues to charm us with his cute and adorable expressions all the time. It also won’t be wrong to call him one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood.

Moreover, his pictures and videos are a hit on social media too and multiple instances prove the same. We have now chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the little munchkin that surely deserves your attention. Taimur who is clad in a colourful t-shirt is holding a wonderful piece of art which probably has been made by him. But what catches our attention here is his adorable expression once again as he gazes upon someone while getting clicked for the picture.

Check out the picture below:

Taimur Ali Khan is often spotted going out with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to various events and occasions. However, given the current unprecedented situation across the country, the paparazzi and the onlookers get to see less of him as of now. However, the good part is that Tim Tim does get spotted at times! For instance, he was clicked a few days back with mom Kareena when the two of them arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

Credits :Instagram

