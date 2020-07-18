Taimur Ali Khan sitting on maasi Karisma Kapoor’s lap as Samaira ties him Rakhi in throwback pics is pure love

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest star kids on the block. However, the little munchkin is showered with love by his cousins Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Not just this, Karisma Kapoor too dotes on him and we stumbled upon throwback photos of their Rakhi celebration that will leave you in awe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids on the block. The adorable munchkin’s smile and his antics are extremely popular with the paparazzi and every time he is clicked, his photos send fans into a frenzy. But, more than paps, his maasi Karisma Kapoor dotes on the munchkin along with her kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Samaira and Kiaan often spend time with Taimur and their photos are shared on social media by Karisma.

We recently stumbled upon the cutest photos of Karisma’s kids with Taimur from their Rakhi celebrations and they are bound to leave you in awe. In one of the photos, we can see baby Tim sitting on his maasi, Karisma’s lap while his cousin Samaira ties a Rakhi on his wrist. Seeing the cutie boy intently observing what sister Samaira is doing while being perched in his maasi’s lap surely made for a heartwarming memory for Kareena and her family.

The photos were shared on social media and Taimur’s style in a pajama and Nehru jacket was loved. Samaira too looked pretty in a blue Kurta and Kiaan was enjoying the moment in the background. The adorable photos of the cousins left the internet swooning. A while back, a photo of Lolo cuddling and hugging Taimur in her arms went viral and it gave fans a glimpse of how much she dotes on the little munchkin.

Here are the throwback photos of Taimur, Karisma and Samaira:

Amid the lockdown, Kareena and Saif were staying at home with Taimur and even Karisma was spending time at home with her kids. Post Unlock, a couple of times, Karisma has been spotted at Kareena’s house with mom Babita Kapoor. However, fans of little Taimur have been waiting to see him hanging out again with his cousins Samaira and Kiaan.

Credits :Instagram

