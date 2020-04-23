Taimur Ali Khan smiling at paparazzi in THIS throwback video will keep your quarantine stress at the bay

Taimur Ali Khan often sends the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time the prince of Pataudi steps out of his house

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s tiny tot Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most sought after star kid in India. The munchkin has been the talk of the town ever since he has been born and manages to make the headlines with every appearance he makes and every action he does. Needless to say, little Tim Tim is the apple of everyone’s eyes and never fails to send the paparazzi in a tizzy as he steps out of the house. In fact, he doesn’t shy away from interacting with the media be it with a wave or asking them to call him Tim.

Interestingly, ever since Kareena has made her debut on Instagram, the diva has been giving constant updates about the Pataudi prince’s quarantine tactics. While Taimur continues to rule the social media with his cute pics and video, courtesy Bebo’s Instagram debut, we certainly miss his adorable interactions with the media in this lockdown period. However, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the little munchkin and it is bound to relieve you from your quarantine stress.

In the video, Taimur, who was dressed in a white t-shirt and denims, was accompanied by his nanny as they stepped out of a car. While the cute Tim Tim was ecstatic on seeing the media, he gave them a hearty laugh as they called his name to click him and that laugh did bring solace to our hearts.

Take a look at Taimur’s cute video:

As of now, the prince of Pataudi is enjoying his time with his parents during the ongoing lockdown. In fact, Saif is seen inculcating different skills in his son, be it teaching him gardening or helping him become the inhouse Picasso.

