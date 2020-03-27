Taimur Ali Khan steals the limelight from dad Saif Ali Khan as he joins him during a live interview; WATCH

Taimur Ali Khan joined daddy dad Saif Ali Khan during a live interview recently, and fans were taken by a frenzy. Take a look.

Now that we are in a 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus, we are surely missing spotting stars. But most of all we are missing paparazzi's favorite, Taimur Ali Khan. The little Pataudi is spending his quarantine with mom Kareena Kapoor and dad . However, recently got a glimpse of Taimur's cuteness on live TV. How do you ask? Well, the little one joined father Saif during a live chat from his home. Yes, and unsurprisingly, Tamiur stole all the limelight for Saif during the interview.

It so happened that Saif was occupied in an interview via a video call talking sharing his views on the lockdown, Coronavirus spread and the dire need to plan resources. In the middle of Saif's conversation with the anchor of the leading channel, little Taimur decided to come up and say hi to his daddy dearest. Saif then picked Taimur in his arms and put him on his lap. But much to everyone's surprise, Tamiur made a grand and unusual entry on-air, as he had a hulk mask on. Yes, Taimur's face was covered with a Hulk mask, which Saif quickly removed and made everyone go 'awww'. As usual, Taimur looked adorable. His safety was also ensured as he was seen wearing a pair of gloves.

Taimur looked baffled and couldn't understand where the anchor's voice was coming from. He little munchkin repeatedly questioned, 'Where is she? Where are you?'. To which the anchor sweetly replied on your TV screen.

Saif tried to ward him off but the anchor insisted on meeting him.

Take a look at the unmissable video here:

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Later, Saif apologized to the anchor for the chaos and disturbance, However, the anchor inquired if Taimur was missing the paparazzi. To which Saif replied, 'I don’t think so, no.' For the unversed, the Khans are busy practicing social distancing as per PM Modi's orders. Kareena, who is new on Instagram, is often seen sharing glimpses for their daily routine amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

