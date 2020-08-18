Taimur Ali Khan steals the limelight from uncle Ranbir Kapoor in a rare throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan has been a popular star kid right from the beginning. Check out one of the throwback pictures of the little munchkin.

It’s no new news that Taimur Ali Khan has a massive fan following and he always steals the limelight. Right from the first glimpse after he was born, to date, his pictures and videos go viral and set the internet on fire whenever shared on social media. From his outfits to his sunglasses, this little bundle of cuteness has the paparazzi waiting to catch a snap of him the second he steps out. But due to the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s very little we see of Taimur.

While we don’t get to see a lot of the little munchkin, we’ve come across a throwback picture of Taimur with his uncle when he was just a year old. This picture of Taimur not only stole the limelight from actor Ranbir Kapoor, but also our hearts and there’s no denying in that. While the actor seems to be caught up talking to someone, Taimur can be seen focusing at the camera giving his best pose.

Here is the post:

Ranbir can be seen donning a white shirt looking smart, as for Taimur he can be seen wearing the cutest green t-shirt with a snowman on it along with a pair of jeans. This picture was shared by and when it was uploaded on social media, it broke the internet. Most recently he was snapped leaving his home with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and abba , a few days after the couple revealed they are pregnant with their second kid.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan watched Tashan to finish his Abba's birthday celebration

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×