Taimur Ali Khan ‘swings’ away our Monday blues as he enjoys a ride in a THROWBACK video

In this throwback video, Taimur Ali Khan is seeing enjoying a swing and it is too cute to be missed; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son- Taimur Ali Khan has been stealing the limelight ever since his birth, and till date, whenever Tim Tim steps out of his Mumbai house, his photos and videos go viral on social media. Now amid the Coronavirus pandemic, since all of us are indoors, we aren’t getting any new paparazzi photos of Taimur but thanks to social media, fan clubs of the little munchkin keep sharing photos and videos and today, we got our hands on a video which has Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a swing with his uncle.

In the video, we can see Taimur Ali Khan sitting on a swing while his uncle oversees the toddler as he enjoys his swing ride, and in the video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen wearing an orange tee and striped shorts and as always, he looks cute. Now ever since Bebo has made her Instagram debut, she keeps sharing candid photos of Taimur and a few days back, this Good Newwz actress had shared an adorable photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and in the photo, we could see Saif Ali Khan giving Taimur a haircut while the little one sits patiently though it. “Haircut anyone?,” Kareena captioned the post. In the photo, Saif Ali Khan is seen in his usual short white kurta and pyjama combo, with a pair of scissors in his hand. This week, since passed away, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped at the hospital where the family bid adieu to the veteran actor, and after attending the funeral, Bebo posted a throwback photo of her father-in-law, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and Rishi Kapoor and called them ‘Tiger’. That said, yesterday, Saif and Kareena were part of the I For India at-home concert organised by and Zoya Akhtar for Coronavirus relief. At the concert, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif stressed on the importance of family connections and said, “Refresh, reinvent, rediscover your family ties with old aunts and uncles, cousins, people who need us, people who we haven't been able to connect to all this time, and now that we have this time, we must stand together with all our family and friends.” Saif Ali Khan also joined in and said that a little bit of connection to each other gives an incredible amount of strength. “And we are tougher than we think. People say the heart is easily broken, but the heart is the strongest muscle in the human body. Find this time to connect to someone you care about and strengthen family bonds,” he added.

Also, since all of us are indoors, Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, opened up about spending time with Taimur Ali Khan amid lockdown as he said that Taimur is happy as he is getting all the attention from his parents during home-quarantine. Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan said that having Taimur with them is the silver lining in the situation. “My thoughts are with those less fortunate. As actors, nothing much has changed, we usually spend time alone, by ourselves. The silver lining is having Taimur. There are 150 things to do. But it"s important to remember that it"s not a holiday, we"re all actively fighting a war. We hope that people can work together to make it better,” shared Saif. Also, Saif added that Taimur is happy to have his parents around and that gives them lot of positivity. “We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that"s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” shared Saif. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the video of Taimur Ali Khan enjoying his swing ride:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×