Taimur Ali Khan is a total cutie as looks at his birthday cake in wonder in THIS endearing throwback PHOTO

This throwback pic of Taimur Ali Khan will make you go aww as you will find it hard to take your eyes off his innocence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s darling elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been one of the most adorable star kids in Bollywood. He has been the apple of everyone’s eyes the day he was born and often leaves that paps on their toes every time he steps out in the city. Besides, each of his photo on social media also tends to go viral in no time as people are in awe of her irresistible cuteness and the three year old prince of Pataudi is already a social media star.

Recently, we got our hands on a picture from his third birthday party and it is simply too cute to miss. In the pic. Taimur looked adorable in his blacked coloured t-shirt and looked intrigued by his birthday cake. Interestingly, little Tim’s birthday cake happened to be a Christmas themed delight that had Santa Claus with his sledge filled with goodies and his pet dog. Amazed by the cake, Taimur was seen exploring the cake and was unaware of getting clicked.

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable picture from his third birthday party:

Meanwhile, the little munchkin recently made the headlines as Begum of Pataudi, Kareena had shared first pic of both of her sons together on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the monochrome pic, Taimur was seen holding his baby brother in his arms and was all smiles for the camera. Bebo captioned the image as, "Aaj umeed pe puri duniya kayam hai..And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow..Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith... "

