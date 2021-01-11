Taimur Ali Khan trends on Twitter after Virushka welcome baby girl; Netizens start a hilarious meme fest

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl today. Soon after this, social media was flooded with funny memes that compared the newborn’s immense popularity with Taimur Ali Khan.

The power couple Virat Kohli and are surely on cloud nine as they have welcomed their first child. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl today. The Indian skipper took to his Instagram handle to share the happy news with the world and said that both Anushka and the baby are healthy. He released a statement that reads, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Notably, as soon as Virushka announced the arrival of their newborn baby, #TaimurAliKhan started trending on Twitter with netizens sharing hilarious memes and messages that will have you rolling on the floor laughing. While some compared Virushka's baby's popularity with Taimur, others made funny memes depicting Taimur’s reaction to it. One of the users shared and Rajpal Yadav's picture from Phir Hera Pheri and wrote, “Virat's New Born Baby Girl Attracts All Media Headlines: Taimur :#TaimurAliKhan #congratulationsvirushka.” Another one said, “Taimur's pap frenzy has just taken a hit. It's time for paps to chase the new girl in town. #virushkababy."

Check out hilarious memes below:

#ViratKohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl Meanwhile Taimur:- pic.twitter.com/PJau6rrrzM — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) January 11, 2021

Virat and Anushka blessed with a baby girl Taimur who knows his younger sibling is also on the way pic.twitter.com/4oPGaOWvFj — Sidhansh (@sidhasidhansh) January 11, 2021

#viratkholi blessed with a baby girl Taimur : pic.twitter.com/EFTn9sYoUW — M A J N U (@control_majnu) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars and prominent personalities from the sports industry have sent out best wishes to the couple. Celebrities including , Genelia Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu are among others who have congratulated Virat and Anushka for the new addition to the family. Besides them, sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Virendra Sehwag, Hardik Pandya and David Warner have also showered love on the couple.

