As Taimur Ali Khan trends on Twitter, netizens come up with hilarious memes; Check out the best ones

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. On Friday, the 3-year-old started to trend on Twitter and soon netizens shared memes.
If there is one star kid whose photos have the power to almost break the internet, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. Everytime, Tim steps out of his house with his parents or with his nanny, he ends up getting papped. The paparazzi’s favourite star kid happens to Taimur and his every move is chronicled by them. Last evening too, Taimur stepped out to visit his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s home and was caught in the frame by the paps. 

While Taimur was spotted wearing a mask as he was seen at Inaaya’s house, his photos did not take long to go viral on social media. Soon, ‘Taimur Ali Khan’ was trending on Twitter and some of the users came up with hilarious memes on the trend itself. The meme fest by netizens took a dig at how other star kids would react when they see the 3-year-old Taimur trending on Twitter after he stepped out of his house to visit cousin Inaaya. 

Several hilarious memes started doing rounds on social media after Taimur started to trendon Twitter and we handpicked the best ones for you. Some users even took a dig at nepotism when they shared memes on Taimur Ali Khan. A user wrote, “After seeing #TaimurAliKhan trending again I feel like in the near future nepotism will begin for star kids even before birth.” 

Here are some memes after Taimur Ali Khan trended on Twitter:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Taimur stayed at home with Kareena and Saif and only stepped out post Unlock 1. The little cutie has been spotted several times since then with a mask on and fans love how he is also following all COVID 19 mandates. Also, Kareena kept fans updated with adorable photos of Taimur and his shenanigan at home amid the lockdown via her social media handle.  

