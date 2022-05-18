Taimur Ali Khan tries picking up Jeh as aunt Saba Pataudi captures their goofiness on camera; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh keep the paparaazi on their toes whenever they step out for a play date or to visit their cousins. Thanks to their mum Kareena Kapoor Khan, we often get to see candid glimpses of the brothers on social media. However, on Wednesday, the boys' aunt Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to treat her fans and followers with an unseen photo of Taimur and Jeh.

In the adorable photo, Saba caught the goofiness of Taimur and Jeh in a candid moment as Tim was trying to pick up his baby brother. Both Tim and Jeh's expressions of shock and cuteness were perfectly snapped by Saba. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan Younger ones are always playing around !! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan" #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too."

Take a look at Jeh and Taimur's photo below:

The paparazzi have always made sure to capture the Kapoor's and Khan's. When it comes to Taimur, he is unarguably the most photographed baby star kid. In recent times, Taimur, too, has asked the paparazzi to refrain from clicking their photos. The incident took place a few weeks ago when Taimur and Jeh stepped down in their residential complex to play.

In the viral video, Taimur can be heard instructing the paparazzi 'band karo' as brother Jeh rides in his mini car. Click the link below to check out the video.

