Taimur Ali Khan turns into the cutest little gardener as he waters plants in THIS throwback photo

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Taimur Ali Khan is currently quarantining at home with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is a social media star and although we miss his airport photos amidst the lockdown, we are happy that mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps sharing sneak-peek of Taimur’s quarantine on Instagram. Also, thanks to the various fan clubs of Tim, we get to see unseen photos and videos of the star kid and today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Taimur while he is watering the plants. In the throwback photo, Taimur Ali Khan is seen wearing an orange tee, and striped off-white shorts, and he is sweetly watering the plants with his cousin/friend.

Now as we speak, Taimur Ali Khan is quarantining at home with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy and during an interview, when Saif was asked about Tim and how is the kid coping up with the lockdown, this Jawaani Jaaneman actor said that Taimur is just happy to have his parents around and that in turn, gives his parents a lot of positivity. “We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that’s, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown,” shared Saif.

Thanks to Bebo’s Instagram debut, we get to see unseen photos and videos of Kareena, Saif and Tim and recently, this Good Newwz actress shared pictures of the two painting the balcony of the house. In the photo that Bebo shared, we could see Saif painting on one of the walls, and Taimur painting on another wall and alongside the photo, she wrote, “If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring and next, she will be seen romancing in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a savage reply to TROLLS for mocking Saif Ali Khan for letting her don a bikini

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×