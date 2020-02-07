Taimur Ali Khan turns lion at Karan Johar’s kid’s party as he gets his face painted & Internet loves it; PHOTO

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh

If we say that Taimur Ali Khan is the most sought after star kid then we are sure most of you would agree to it because whenever he steps out of his abode, Taimur’s photos and videos go viral on social media in no time. Be it his airport looks, play date pictures, or vacay clicks, Taimur Ali Khan is everyone’s favourite and today, we got our hands on a photo of Tim Tim wherein he is getting his face painted at ’s kids- Yash and Roohi’s birthday party. In the photo, Taimur is patiently sitting while somebody paints his face and it is the cutest thing on the Internet today.

Besides, another video from the birthday bash has Taimur playing the drums as he hops and jumps around. Prior to attending the birthday party, Taimur grabbed eyeballs when he was papped in an Indian attire at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra and Taimur was seen having a gala time as he danced in the baraat on daddy ’s back.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Next, she will be seen in ’s Laal Singh Chaddha, and Irfaan starrer Angrezi Medium and in the film, Bebo will play the role of a cop for the first time on screen. Also, as per reports, since Karan Johar has completed the recee for Takht, soon, the shooting of the period drama will kick-start and the film stars , , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

