Taimur Ali Khan waving at paps & asking if he could go will make you fall in love with his cuteness; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since he was born. Not only has he been one of the most talked about celebrity kids in the town, but he also manages to win millions of hearts with his cute gestures. Needless to say, Taimur often sends the paps on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out with his parents. Interestingly, today was no different as he was papped with daddy Saif and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

To note, Saif had opted for a casual look as he wore a purple t-shirt with white pyjama, while Inaaya looked cute in a floral print frock. On the other hand, Taimur looked adorable in his light green t-shirt which had a cartoon character printed on it and had paired it with dark blue shorts. While he made sure to wear a matching mask, the Pataudi prince also waved at the paps as he was making his way to his car. This isn’t all. A video of Taimur is going viral on social media wherein he can be seen saying “Can I go?”

Take a look:

To note, Taimur has recently been promoted as an elder brother as Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child early this year. The proud parents named the little one as Jeh.

Also Read: Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan gives son Taimur Ali Khan for breakfast