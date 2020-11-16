Taimur Ali Khan wins hearts as he enthusiastically sings 'Happy Birthday' with Kareena & Saif in a new VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan is currently in Dharamshala with his Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, check out a new unseen video of the couple and their child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly an internet sensation and the reasons are quite obvious. The little guy always manages to grab attention whenever he steps out. Moreover, the internet is always abuzz with his pictures and videos that instantly go viral once they are out. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, and will soon turn 4 in a month’s time. Well, he is sure to rule the hearts of millions with his adorable nature.

Meanwhile, we have chanced upon an unseen video of Tim Tim that makes for a delightful watch. Taimur along with his parents Bebo and Saif are seen celebrating the birthday of one of their staffers. But what actually grabs our attention is the little munchkin singing ‘Happy Birthday’ with them. As his pitch goes high in between, Saif gently reminds him to sing nicely which Taimur readily obliges with. He looks super cute clad in a white outfit while his parents twin in black t-shirts.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently in Dharamshala. Bebo’s BFF and have also joined them in the trip. Recently, another video of Taimur went viral from the place where he can be seen yelling ‘no photo’ as onlookers try to click their pictures as they went out for a stroll. Moreover, another good news is that the little guy will become a big brother soon as his mom is pregnant with her second child.

