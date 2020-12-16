Taimur Ali Khan yelling 'No Photo' to paps as he steps out with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is too cute to miss

Taimur Ali Khan will be turning four on December 20 and he continues to be one of the most talked about star kids in tinsel town.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s darling son Taimur Ali Khan has been one of the most sought after star kids in Bollywood. He has been the talk of the town ever since he was born and continues to keep the paps on their toes every time he steps out. In fact, the shutterbugs also don’t leave a chance to capture a glimpse of Patuadi prince and his cute expressions. However, there are times when this little munchkin isn’t in a mood to get papped and that’s what happened today.

Little Tim Tim, who is often seen getting excited with the sight of paparazzi, told them not to click his pics. This happened while Taimur stepped out with his mommy Kareena. As soon as they walked out of their car, the paps were seen screaming Kareena and Taimur’s names. To this, the little prince of Pataudi pointed at the paps and yelled saying “No photo”. Dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt, denims and a pair of white sneakers, Taimur looked too adorable and so was his expressions. On the other hand, Kareena also looked stunning in her grey coloured turtle neck outfit paired with pink slippers.

Take a look at Taimur’s recent video:

To note, Taimur will be celebrating his 4th birthday on December 20 and looks like his parents have already begun the preparations for the little munchkin’s big day. It is reported that the Kapoors are currently having a get together at Kareen’s mother Babita’s residence which is being attended Karisma Kapoor and her kids.

Also Read: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan beams with joy as she flaunts her baby bump in a chic dress in the city; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×