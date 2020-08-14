Taimur Ali Khan's adorable expression raises the cuteness quotient in a rare throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan's name always pops up when we talk about the most popular and adorable star kids of Bollywood. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan already has a huge fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The little munchkin was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and on 20th December 2016 and has been quite the charmer from the very beginning. His pictures and videos instantly go viral whenever they are being shared on social media. Moreover, the little guy is an all-time favourite of the paparazzi who wait to watch a glimpse of him whenever he steps out.

However, Tim Tim hasn’t been spotted much in the past few months owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country. Meanwhile, we have come across a rare throwback video of Taimur that is unmissable. He looks completely clueless while looking around his surroundings but we are simply in awe of his adorable expressions here too! The little Nawab is wearing a white t-shirt teamed up with a blue dungaree as can be seen in the video.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Recently, Taimur’s parents have announced that they are all set to welcome another baby into the household. Yes, you heard it right. Kareena Kapoor Khan is pregnant with her second child. The actress has been spotted multiple times in the past few weeks while stepping out with Tim Tim. On the professional front, she will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . Kareena will reportedly collaborate with for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

