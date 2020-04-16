Taimur Ali Khan's adorable smile will instantly lift your mood if you've had a dull day; See Pic

In today's Throwback Thursday photo, we get to see Taimur Ali Khan flashing his adorable smile with a friend. Check it out below.

If there is one star kid in Bollywood that enjoys a fan following not just in India but across the world, it is undoubtedly Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor and 's son is beloved by their fans and a viral sensation on social media. And yes, while we do miss his paparazzi pictures., mum Kareena Kapoor is making sure to fill that void. For Easter Sunday, Kareena shared a super cute photo of Taimur dressed up as a bunny. Not just that, thanks to Taimur's fans, we also often come across some unseen pictures of the young star.

In today's Throwback Thursday photo, we get to see Taimur flashing his adorable smile with a friend. Wearing a cute little puffer jacket and striped shirt, Taimur's picture is all things heartwarming. So if you've been having a tough day amid this lockdown, these pictures of Taimur and his friend are sure to bring a smile on your face.

Check out the picture below:

Saif Ali Khan recently revealed how he and Kareena decide to post pictures on social media. In an interview to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, he said, "We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media."

He further added that he has a video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But Bebo won’t let him publish it. "She says she might, at some point. Taimur is cleaning the windows, and I say ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. It’s very sweet."

