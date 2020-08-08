Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions are hard to miss as he looks up to someone in a throwback VIDEO

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adorable kids in B-town. Meanwhile, check out one of the rare throwback videos of the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan was born to the doting parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and in 2016 and has been one of the all-time favorites of the media and the spectators since then. The little guy has quite the charm. He is as famous as any other star kid in Bollywood already. Tim Tim always grabs attention whenever he steps out in the streets of Mumbai with his parents or with someone else. Moreover, his pictures go viral on social media very quickly.

Now that the entire country is observing lockdown for the past few months, we have not got hold of the fresh pictures of Taimur Ali Khan. Instead, we have recently come across a throwback video of the little Nawab that surely deserves your attention. Tim Tim is wearing a printed white kurta and matching pants that we can see in the video. The little guy lovingly looks back at someone while the camera records this sweet and candid moment. His expressions are simply adorable in the video.

Check out the throwback video below:

Earlier, a large contingent of shutterbugs used to gather around Taimur whenever he stepped out of the house. As of now, he is spending his quarantine break with parents Saif and Kareena. A few days back, the little guy also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the rest of the family members. He was spotted with mommy Kareena a few weeks back as they arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence.

Credits :Instagram

