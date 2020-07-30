Taimur Ali Khan's cute & quirky expression is sure to melt hearts in THIS throwback PHOTO

Taimur Ali Khan never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out with his parents. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the little munchkin.

Taimur Ali Khan is the most adorable star kid in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The little munchkin was born to Kareena Kapoor Khan and in December 2016. The little Pataudi prince has been the center of attention ever since his birth and continues to be so even now. Taimur’s public appearances are much missed amidst the lockdown period. A large contingent of paparazzi and onlookers always used to gather around whenever he stepped out.

Meanwhile, we have chanced upon a throwback picture of Taimur Ali Khan which is unmissable for all his fans. Tim Tim is seen sitting on a beach with others and playing around with the sand. He is wearing a grey t-shirt and skin-coloured pants as can be seen in the picture but it is his cute and quirky expression that wins our hearts here. There is no denying this fact that little Nawab surely knows how to grab all the limelight!

Check out the throwback picture below:

Taimur is currently enjoying his quarantine break with his parents. However, the paparazzi and onlookers continue to catch a glimpse of the little munchkin from time to time. For instance, he was clicked with his mom Kareena a few days back as the two of them headed to Kareena Kapoor’s residence. That’s not all. Tim Tim also took a stroll around the streets of Mumbai sometime back with his parents when the lockdown restrictions were eased a little in the city.

