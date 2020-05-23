Taimur Ali Khan's expression in a video call with cousin Kiaan in photo shared by Kareena Kapoor is priceless

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor bother shared a photo of Taimur Ali Khan on a video call with cousin Kiaan and it is priceless. Check out the photo here.

The lockdown has definitely lead us to find new ways to stay connected and also make the most of this time because we know we aren't getting it again. None the less, social media seems to be a great place to keep at it while also getting new ideas and also following celebrities in order to get a glimpse of what have they been up to. As it turns out, someone who has been constantly sharing updates is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and today, is one such day.

Kareena went on to share a photo of Taimur Ali Khan on a video call with cousin, Kiaan. Kiaan is Karisma Kapoor's son and he seemed to be busy with his Taekwando classes while TimTim looked at him and his expression has our heart. He seems to be so indulged in looking at him and concentrating at it too and we are in complete aww. Both Kareena and Karisma shared the photo on their social media and soon enough, fans went gushing over him.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo of Taimur Ali Khan with brother Kiaan:

We are totally in awe of the kids. Drop in some love in the comment section below.

Kareena captioned the photo as 'Loves of my life' with hearts and the hashtag, that read My boys in lockdown while Karisma wrote, 'Brothers in lockdown Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class New normal ! #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan.'

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan ditches mom Kareena Kapoor’s company & goes out on date with aunt Karisma; See Throwback Pics

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×