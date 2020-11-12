Taimur Ali Khan's latest photo proves he's all set to become the best big brother; Take a look

A picture of Taimur Ali Khan has been doing rounds on the internet and it has our hearts. Tim can be seen holding a baby in the photo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Taimur is an internet sensation. Whenever the little munchkin steps out, he gets clicked by the paps. And his pictures and videos go viral in no time. Recently, a picture of Taimur has been doing rounds on the internet and it has our hearts. The picture has been shared by Naina Sawhney, who is a part of Kareena’s team. In the picture, Taimur can be seen cutely holding Naina’s daughter.

The picture is the proof that Taimur is ready to become a big brother. He looks adorable in the picture and his cute smile is winning hearts. Naina has shared the latest pictures from a dinner party hosted by Kareena on Wednesday night. In one of the pictures, Kareena can be also seen posing with Naina and her baby girl.

Check out the latest photo of Taimur Ali Khan below:

Saif and Kareena are all set to welcome their second child in early 2021. Kareena also took to her Instagram story to share Naina’s post. While sharing the same, the actress wrote, “Love you guys” followed with a few heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Taimur are all set to jet off to Dharamshala for celebrating a quiet Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, who is there for the shoot of his upcoming film. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, the actress said, “It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year.”

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan enjoying farm life in Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan in these PHOTOS takes the internet by storm

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×