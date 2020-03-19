Taimur Ali Khan's nanny is not too happy with the paparazzi around amid coronavirus outbreak; Watch Video

The toddler was snapped on Wednesday with his nannies and dad Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's expressions low key went viral on the Internet.

Taimur Ali Khan sends the paparazzi into tizzy like no other Bollywood celeb. And despite a state-wide shutdown, a few photographers have been going about their day. One such photographer reached the suburbs in Mumbai to get a glimpse of one of the most famous star kids in town -- Taimur Ali Khan. The toddler was snapped on Wednesday with his nannies and dad an Taimur's expressions low key went viral on the Internet.

Apart from Taimur's adorable yet hilarious expressions, looks like his nanny was not too happy having the paparazzi around. With Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases, Taimur's nanny was cautious about not letting the photographers anywhere close to Taimur.

In a video, she can almost be heard grumbling as she takes Taimur home, "Itna virus hai toh bhi aap..." (Despite the deadly virus you are (clicking). Don't believe us?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined Instagram and since then has been treating her fans to some unseen pictures. Her photo with Taimur was loved by many. From her family to co-stars to childhood photos, Kareena already has a great Instagram game going. She recently shared photo of her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star sleeping and we have to say, we are absolutely loving Kareena's social media presence.

