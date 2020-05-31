Taimur Ali Khan's pout can give some serious competition to mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and THIS pic is proof

In one of the many pictures that have made the rounds, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen cutely pouting just like his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and it's unmissable.

Taimur Ali Khan can give many Bollywood stars and celebs a run for their money. One of the most popular star struck in today's day and age, Kareena Kapoor and is spotted and photographed by the paparazzi almost everywhere. From hi s playschool to airports to even on London's streets, the young toddler is loved by millions and already has dedicated fan clubs on social media. Thanks to such fans, we often get to witness unseen photos and videos of the toddler.

One such photo that we came across was from Armaan Jain's wedding from earlier this year. For the unversed, Armaan Jain's wedding baraat was a star-studded affair with Kareena, Saif, Karisma Kapoor accompanying the group. The rest of the extended Kapoor clan was also present for the same. Taimur had donned a blue kurta and was seen sitting on dad's Saif Ali Khan's shoulders.

In one of the many pictures that have made the rounds, Taimur can be seen cutely pouting just like his mom Kareena. However, one look at it, and you can tell that Taimur's pout can give mommy Kareena's pout some serious competition.

Check out the photo below:

While fans have been missing candid shots of Taimur by the paparazzi, mum Kareena who joined Instagram a few months ago has been making sure to share a few glimpses of her munchkin. On Mother's Day, the actress had shared a selfie with her son which will definitely put a smile on your face. "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay," Kareena had written. Check out the photo:

Who do you think wins the pout war between Kareena and son Taimur? Let us know in the comments below.

