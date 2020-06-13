  1. Home
Taimur Ali Khan's throwback photo will make you want to revisit the days when he was younger

Taimur Ali Khan is as cute as he was when younger, but this throwback photo will make you want to squish him. Check out the photo here.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is a complete goofball and we have no doubts about that. The sheer sight of the star kid is a sight to behold because his antiques are adorable and that smile of his is to die for. TimTim, as we like to call him lovingly, it looks like he has been growing up to be cute just as much, but nothing beats his throwback photos, isn't it?

We came across this photo of Taimur Ali Khan where the kiddo is sitting on a chair with his feet up and has this smiling face and well, he looks just as cute as he looks handsome and we bet there is not a single person who would have to say otherwise. He is wearing matching pants and a shirt while his curly hair looks a little disgruntled, none the less, it makes him all the more gushable and all we want to do is go squish his face, but we can't and won't, because of social distancing, of course.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been active on social media over the past few days and while her Instagram debut gets the due credit, the lockdown has been quite the treat for fans. In fact, more than her own, she keeps giving glimpses of what Saif and Taimur have been up to and fans just can't stop going gaga over it, and rightly so.

