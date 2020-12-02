Taimur Ali Khan's unseen PICS of enjoying a culinary session with Kareena & Saif Ali Khan are hard to miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently in Dharamshala with their son Taimur. Meanwhile, check out a few of their unseen pictures.

A few days ago, a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan went viral in which he was seen learning pottery. The little guy had a lot of fun with his parents during their recent Dharamshala trip and the pictures are proof. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the viral video in which Tim Tim happily sang ‘happy birthday’ with his parents and observed the birthday of their staffer. He is such a cutie, isn’t it?

Now, we have chanced upon a few more unseen pictures of Taimur with his parents Kareena and . The trio is seen comfortably seated inside a hotel while the little munchkin enjoys a culinary session that was organized especially for him. We cannot help but notice the initials ‘Chef Taimur’ inscribed on his apron. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is clad in black athleisure while Saif, on the other hand, is wearing a white kurta pajama and wraps himself with a shawl.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Taimur, he is seen happily baking some chocolates while his parents closely watch him. Bebo, Saif, and Taimur jetted off to Dharamshala a few weeks ago and were accompanied by and . For the unversed, Saif and Arjun have been shooting for a horror-comedy in the place. While Malaika is back in the bay, the rest of them continue their stay there. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite .

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN pics with Saif and Taimur from her vacation in the hills

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×