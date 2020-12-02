  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan's unseen PICS of enjoying a culinary session with Kareena & Saif Ali Khan are hard to miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently in Dharamshala with their son Taimur. Meanwhile, check out a few of their unseen pictures.
Mumbai
Taimur Ali Khan's unseen PICS of enjoying a culinary session with Kareena & Saif Ali Khan are hard to missTaimur Ali Khan's unseen PICS of enjoying a culinary session with Kareena & Saif Ali Khan are hard to miss
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few days ago, a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan went viral in which he was seen learning pottery. The little guy had a lot of fun with his parents during their recent Dharamshala trip and the pictures are proof. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the viral video in which Tim Tim happily sang ‘happy birthday’ with his parents and observed the birthday of their staffer. He is such a cutie, isn’t it?

Now, we have chanced upon a few more unseen pictures of Taimur with his parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The trio is seen comfortably seated inside a hotel while the little munchkin enjoys a culinary session that was organized especially for him. We cannot help but notice the initials ‘Chef Taimur’ inscribed on his apron. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is clad in black athleisure while Saif, on the other hand, is wearing a white kurta pajama and wraps himself with a shawl.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Taimur, he is seen happily baking some chocolates while his parents closely watch him. Bebo, Saif, and Taimur jetted off to Dharamshala a few weeks ago and were accompanied by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. For the unversed, Saif and Arjun have been shooting for a horror-comedy in the place. While Malaika is back in the bay, the rest of them continue their stay there. As for Kareena, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares UNSEEN pics with Saif and Taimur from her vacation in the hills

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday surprise for 'golden hearted boy' Armaan Jain is a cute PHOTO feat him & Taimur
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur's UNSEEN moments from Dharamshala with the pottery team
Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches pottery to her ‘lil man’ Taimur & he can’t control his excitement; WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a gorgeous shot of Taimur from the hills, thanks Arjun the 'official photographer'
Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan, Taimur for stroll in hills & Arjun Kapoor clicks perfect family pics
WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun