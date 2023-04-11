Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunt their abs in new pic, fans ask ‘is little Nawab working out?’

It is always a visual treat for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans to see her pictures whenever she posts them on social media. She never fails to leave her fans stunned with her stylish avatar and often manages to break the internet with her pictures. But today, it is not her who is grabbing all the limelight but her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan who have all our attention. Scroll down to check out little Tim’s abs.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the picture, we can see both Tim and his elder sibling Ibrahim flaunting their abs. Ibrahim can be seen wearing blue coloured denim with an off-white tee and has completed his look with white coloured shoes. He looks down while he has lifted his tee to flaunt his abs. Taimur on the other side too has lifted the yellow coloured tee that he paired with his blue denim shorts and indeed the little one too has abs. Sharing this picture, Bebo captioned it as, “Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim.”

Check out the post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew which also stars Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta’s thriller film and Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film which will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

