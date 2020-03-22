Taimur and Saif Ali Khan are getting their hands dirty on Janta Curfew day; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending the Janta Curfew at home with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Taimur mAli Khan who are busy potting plants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan set the internet on fire the day she made her debut on the social media app- Instagram. The actress has not disappointed her fans and has been sharing photos almost everyday. The quarantine period that everyone in this country is facing due to Coronavirus has not disappointed Bebo's fans. Recently, Bebo posted a de-glam selfie on her Instagram account which made her fans go gaga over her. The actress has also been enjoying this period at home with and Taimur.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Janta Curfew on 22nd March 2020 i.e on Sunday for the safety of the citizens due to Covid-19, Kareena is spending the curfew at home with her hubby Saif and baby Taimur. The Good Newwz actress recently shared two photos of Saif and Taimur who are getting their hands dirty on Janta Curfew day. In the picture, we can see Saif and Tim Tim are twinning in white and keeping themselves busy by potting plants. They both look too adorable together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite and next, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium and ’s Takht. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kareena and ’s starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s shooting was postponed and since cine bodies have directed all shootings to halt until March 31, therefore, Bebo is chilling at home.

