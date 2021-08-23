Taimur celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Inaaya as Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan get together; PHOTO

Just a day after Raksha Bandhan, Soha Ali Khan has dropped a glimpse of her celebrations with brother of the sweet festival. Not just this, in her glimpse, Soha gave us a sneak peek at how Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated the festival of sibling love. It was on Sunday that Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif, Taimur and Jeh returned to Mumbai after the Maldives vacation. They returned just in time for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Taking to her social media handle on Monday, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Rakhi celebrations with cousin Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, Inaaya could be seen sitting on Soha's lap while Taimur is seen sitting on Saif's lap. While Inaaya tied Rakhi on Tim's arm, Saif assisted the two cuties. The adorable click gives us a glimpse into the sweet bond that Taimur and Inaaya share. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Bound together" and tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Take a look:

As soon as Soha shared the photo of Taimur and Inaaya celebrating Rakhi, fans began showering them with love. A fan wrote, "This is so sweet." A fan wrote, "Awww brother n sisters." Another wrote, "Beautiful pic." Every year, Soha and Saif ensure that Taimur and Inaaya celebrate Raksha Bandhan together and this year was no different. The two cuties celebrated the occasion together with Saif as well as Soha and now, the photo is bound to leave you in awe.

Meanwhile, Soha had earlier shared photos of Inaaya tying Rakhi to her pet dog as well as all those who take care of her. The adorable post left everyone on social media in awe. Soha had written, "Today we thank all those who are invested with a share of the responsibility of our protection and wish them a very #happyrakshabandhan."

Now, we cannot wait to see more photos of Taimur and Inaaya's Raksha Bandhan celebrations and Kareena's reaction to this adorable glimpse.

