‘Taimur didn’t body shame me’, CLEARS Sara Ali Khan on brother calling her ‘gol’; Deets inside

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and , is also the half-brother of Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan. Going by Sara’s social media, it seems that Taimur shares a great bond of camaraderie with the Kedarnath star and her brother Ibrahim. Sara often takes to her Instagram space to share cute pictures alongside the little munchkin. Now, in an interaction on Feet Up With The Stars Season 3, the young actor reacted to Taimur calling her ‘gol’. For the unversed, gol translates to ‘round’ in English.

During the interaction, Sara Ali Khan clarified, "He called me gol once and it became like funny but he didn't call me gol he was just saying gol in general. I don't think he is body-shaming me, which has been conducted as a meaning." As detailed by Hindustan Times, a reputed news portal back in 2018, when asked Sara about the cutest thing that brother Taimur does upon seeing her, the Atrangi Re star reportedly said that he calls her ‘gol’.

Previously Sara sent social media abuzz with her unique travel video featuring as the ‘most beautiful tour guide’. The Love Aaj Kal actor created a video collage from her trips to various places including Delhi, Bihar, Jaipur and more, thereby making it a visual delight for those who have been eagerly waiting to travel. Greeting fans from Delhi’s heritage to roaming and trekking in the hilly regions of Sangla, the short clip covered it all.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside . The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

