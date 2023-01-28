Taimur, Jeh, Yash-Roohi, Arpita Khan with Ayat-Ahil arrive at Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s 4th birthday bash-PICS

Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie turned 4 years old, and yesterday, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a cute video with him. The video showed the adorable mother-son duo dancing together, with the dog filter on. “Snap chatting thru life with my main man !!! Partners for life happie bday ravioli I love uuuuuuuuu mr Kapoor,” wrote Ekta Kapoor. Today, Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand birthday bash for Ravie, and it was attended by many star kids! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh were spotted at the bash, while Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi were also seen arriving for Ravie’s birthday party. Taimur, Jeh, Yash-Roohi, and other star kids arrive at Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s birthday bash

Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s birthday was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood celebs and their kids in attendance. Going by the décor, looks like it was a carnival-themed bash. Arpita Khan wore a black hoodie, while her daughter Ayat looked adorable in a black long-sleeved dress. Meanwhile, Ahil is seen in an olive-green outfit. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza posed with their kids Rahyl and Riyaan, and they were seen posing with folded hands.

Jeh Ali Khan looked cute in a blue and white striped t-shirt, paired with denims, while his brother Taimur Ali Khan opted for a grey tee and blue pants. Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in a green cutout midi dress, and she was seen with her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Rohit Reddy arrived with his son Aaravv Reddy, and was seen holding him in his arms. Neha Dhupia looked absolutely stunning in a black flowy dress paired with a grey blazer. She carried a Christian Dior handbag, and looked absolutely chic as she posed against the carnival-themed décor. Sakshi Tanwar arrived with her baby girl Dityaa.

Ekta Kapoor’s brother Tusshar Kapoor donned a white long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans, while Ekta Kapoor was seen in black printed co-ords. Jeetendra waved at the paparazzi, and was seen in a shirt, black sweater and matching pants. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi also looked adorable as they arrived for Ravie’s birthday bash.

Tusshar Kapoor wishes Ravie Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram to share pictures of his nephew Ravie from the cake-cutting ceremony. "Happy birthday my Ravioli, my cupcake! ….may God bless you with a lifetime of happiness and good fortune… #Ravie’s birthday #luckymama”, he wrote.

