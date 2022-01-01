Taimur joins mom Kareena Kapoor in PJs, Saif Ali Khan raises toast, Soha-Kunal kiss in New Year bash PICS

New Year 2022 has kicked off with a bang as many Btown stars celebrated with their loved ones at home. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan turned hosts for a fun family dinner on New Year's eve and well, the photos are proof of the blast they had together. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kunal Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor also joined Saif, Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan to welcome New Year 2022 in a fun-filled manner.

Soha took to social media to share lovely inside photos from the dinner at Saif and Kareena's house on Saturday morning. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind." In the photos, we can see Taimur and Kareena donning their best Pajama sets for the evening and partying with cool caps. Kunal and Soha could be seen kissing as they welcomed the New Year while Kunal Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor were seen joining in the fun at dinner. Soha also took us inside Kareena's kitchen and well, it seemed they all cooked the meal together.

Have a look:

Soha also shared a funny picture of Kareena with nasal spray and a 'happy new year' cap and wrote, "Spray safe No Congestion are." Kareena reposted it and wrote, "To no one loosing their sense of smell and humour in 2022." Kunal also shared lovely photos from the dinner and wished all 'Happy New Year.'

Have a look:

Last night too, Soha and Kunal had dropped glimpses from the dinner at Kareena-Saif's house and well, the photos certainly show us the enjoyable celebration. Kareena recently recovered from COVID 19 and since then, she has been spending time with her loved ones at home. On Friday, she had dropped a cute photo of her son Jeh Ali Khan and called his two teeth the best part of 2021.

