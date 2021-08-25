Taimur looks super excited to step out with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan; WATCH

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in the city on Wednesday with her son Taimur Ali Khan. While her stylish look did leave us in awe, it was her son Taimur's excited mood shenanigans that grabbed all the attention. Taimur is seen jumping around and running to the car as he stepped out with mommy Kareena, who is seen looking gorgeous post workout. Earlier, in the morning, Kareena had shared a photo on her Instagram handle as she was waiting for her Yoga class to start.

Now, as she stepped out with Taimur outside her house to head out, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the video, we can see Kareena walking behind her son Taimur, who seemed to be in a good mood. Tim is seen clad in a blue tee with a peach tee and a matching mask. He also is seen sporting sneakers with his casual attire. On the other hand, Kareena could be seen sporting sneakers with a striped white and grey co-ord set. She added a pair of sunglasses and a sling bag to complete her look.

Take a look:

On Raksha Bandhan, Kareena along with and sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur returned to Mumbai from Maldives after a family vacay. Post returning, she along with Saif celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Soha and Inaaya. Soha recently shared photos of Inaaya celebrating Rakhi with Taimur and Jeh and the adorable munchkins have won hearts of the internet all over again.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir. The film is one of the highly anticipated flicks of this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Besides this, Kareena has forayed into writing with her pregnancy bible and production with a film directed by Hansal Mehta.

