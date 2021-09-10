Taimur’s handmade Ganpati will melt your heart as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Kareena Kapoor & Saif

The nation is celebrating the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi today and everyone seems to be quite excited to welcome Lord Ganesha at their respective residence. The preparations for the Ganesh Utsav have been going on for a while and the entire country seems to have been taken over by the festive spirit. Amid this, social media is also abuzz with wishes for the holy festival. Be it commoners or celebs, everyone is busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today. Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also given us a glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations at her residence.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena shared a series of pics from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with and son Taimur Ali Khan. The first pic featured the Pataudis worshipping Lord Ganesha on the holy occasion. While Saif and Tim had opted for a traditional kurta pyjama, Kareena too was clicked wearing a light coloured outfit. In the first pic, Bebo was teaching her son to fold hands while worshipping, while the second pic gave a glimpse of Taimur’s handmade Ganpati which was made of clay. And the last pic featured Saif and Taimur praying to Lord Ganesha. Kareena had captioned the post as, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, this Ganesh Chaturthi is quite special for Saif as his new film Bhoot Police has released today. Also starring , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, the movie witnessed a digital release and marked Saif’s first attempt with the horror comedy genre.

