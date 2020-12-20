  1. Home
On Taimur's 4th birthday, 'amma' Kareena Kapoor shares a truckload of memories of her 'hardworking' boy

On the occasion of Taimur's 4th birthday, Kareena penned a heartfelt note for her son as she reminded him to never stop chasing his dreams.
Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her son Taimur Ali Khan's 4th birthday and the doting mum shared a truckload worth of memories on social media. On the occasion of Taimur turning four, Kareena also penned a heartfelt note for her son as she called him a 'hardworking' boy and a reminder to chase his dreams. 

Kareena's note read, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake..."

She added, "Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim." 

Take a look at the photo and video shared by Kareena on Taimur's 4th birthday: 

