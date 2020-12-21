Taimur's 4th birthday cake was all about his love for horse riding and chocolate; Check it out

From celebrating with his close family members to having an Avengers-themed birthday party, Taimur was showered with gifts and a lot of love on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's son Taimur Ali Khan turned four-years-old on Sunday, 20 December, and the day was full of festivities for the young toddler. From celebrating with his close family members to having an Avengers-themed birthday party, Taimur was showered with gifts and a lot of love on social media as well as in person. However, before the evening birthday celebrations could kick in, Taimur along with his parents indulged in one of his most favourite activities.

Saif and Kareena took Taimur horse riding in south Mumbai and while they were at it, the trio also cut a cake and celebrated Tim's birthday. Given Taimur's love for horses and horse riding, the birthday boy was in for a surprise as he cut a birthday cake in the shape of a horseshoe. The big chocolate cake was designed as a horseshoe with 'Happy Brthday Taimur' written on it and four colourful candles accompanied it.

Mum Kareena assisted Taimur in cutting his birthday cake as Saif stood right next to them and was all smiles. Take a look at the photos below:

While this was Taimur's afternoon birthday celebration, the evening celebrations included just close family of Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya as well as Karisma Kapoor and their parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor.

Kareena also penned a heartfelt note for her son and even shared an adorable video with never before seen photos of Taimur. Click the link below to check it out.

