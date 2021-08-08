Taimur's Day Out: Saba Ali Khan shares UNSEEN adorable photos of her nephew Tim.

Given the current times, it is difficult to just pick your bags and head out on an impromptu holiday or a trip. And that is why throwback photos before Covid-19 struck us now hold a special place in our hearts. Over the weekend, 's sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to share some throwback photos of her favourite nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

The unseen and throwback photos feature Taimur at his happiest best as he can be seen playing outdoors. In one photo, Kareena Kapoor and Saif's son can be seen sitting on a swing and smiling away. With his long hair and goofy smile, the photo will definitely leave a smile on your face.

Sharing the photo, Saba captioned it, "MY TiM Always...has my love and blessings. Another time. Park. Play. #thosewerethedays #goodtimes." In another photo, Taimur can be seen peeking through and looking into the camera while playing. Saba captioned the image as "precious memories" and we totally agree with her.

Check out the photos shared by Saba Ali Khan:

Like others, the lockdown restrictions has also kept Saba from meeting her siblings as well as niece and nephews in Mumbai. However, she makes up for it by sharing some unseen and adorable photos on the gram.

Recently, Saba also shared a rare family photo featuring her parents Tiger Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore as well as siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan.

