‘Taish’ star Harshvardhan Rane says ‘working out diligently’ amidst lockdown: I keep my immunity high

Harshvardhan Rane in a chat spoke about how he is making the best out of his downtime amidst lockdown and how the theories related to COVID keep falling flat. Read further to know more.

Harshvardhan Rane grabbed a lot of eyeballs towards his acting prowess after getting praised immensely for his intense portrayal of a gangster in love in Bejoy Nambiar’s action drama ‘Taish’, which released on OTT platform in the form of a film and a web series at once. Harsh has currently bagged an upcoming action film led by him and produced by John Abraham. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about how he is spending the time and trying to make the best out of it in terms of physical fitness amidst the lockdown with work being on a standstill. He also spoke about how people come up with theories regarding COVID that fall flat in a few days.

Harsh mentioned following a workout regime at a time when it’s easy to get complacent considering that most film shootings are currently on a halt in the country. He said, “So, I choose to make the best of whatever is at home. I’ve been working out diligently and trying to be mobile. I also make it a point to keep my immunity high.” Speaking about the second wave of COVID 19, he added, “There were many theories about it, but all have fallen flat on their faces. I usually hear these theories but don’t add anything to them, because I know they’ll turn false within a week or two.”

Harshvardhan started his career a little over a decade ago in 2010 when his first Telugu release ‘Thakita Thakita’ came out. He ventured into Hindi cinema for the first time in 2016 with ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and later played an army officer in the ensemble star cast 2018 release ‘Paltan’. He has an upcoming film called ‘Haseen Dilruba’ also co-starring and Vikrant Massey.

