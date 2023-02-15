TAJ- Divided by Blood: Man asks why Dharmendra is behaving like a struggling actor; His reply wins hearts

Veteran actor Dharmendra is in no mood to slow down. Today, he took to social media and shared his first look from his upcoming project, Taj: Royal Blood. He will be essaying the role of Sheikh Salim Chisti while Naseeruddin Shah will be seen as Akbar in the show. Dharmendra has left everyone impressed as he looks unrecognisable in the first look.

In the picture, the legendary actor is seen sporting a long robe along with a turban and white beard. While the sharing the picture, he wrote, "Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes." Have a look:

Soon after he shared his first look, fans were seen praising him. He received a lot of appreciation and love. But one user was seen calling him a 'struggling actor'. The user wrote, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?" Dharmendra, who is quite active on social media, was quick to react. In his style, he gave a sweet reply. He wrote, "Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling………Resting means …..end of your loving dreams…. end of your beautiful journey."

His reply is winning over the hearts on the Internet. One of the fans commented, "Some people..... How they have the courage to question someone who they can't even touch in their nine lives... Always love and respect to you @aapkadharam Dharam Sir... Wishing you years and years of health... Keep surprising us..." Another fan wrote, "Rather he is passionate about acting at this age as well."

Meanwhile, Taj: Royal Blood is all set to release on Zee5. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Zareena Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Rahul Bose and others.

Work front

Dharmendra also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release on 28th July. He also has Ikkis with Agastya Nanda.