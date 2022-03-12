Taj ya Raj: Rajkummar Rao asks wife Patralekhaa to choose between the two as she poses near Taj Mahal

The power couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao certainly know how to keep their social media PDA game strong. The lovebirds are known to drop some adorable comments on each other’s posts and leave their fans in complete awe. For those unaware, just last year in November, the couple exchanged wedding vows in Chandigarh in the presence of their families. Ever since then the couple has kept their fans updated with all their professional and personal routines via social media. On March 11, Patralekhaa dropped a breathtaking photograph on her Instagram handle. But what caught everyone’s attention was her banter with husband Rajkummar.

In the close-up shot, Patralekhaa was seen posing for a picture in Agra with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. Sharing the snap, the actress wrote, “Spot one of the 7 wonders of the world…. #TajMahal”. As soon as she posted the stunning picture, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor rushed to the comment section and teased his wifey by asking her to choose between “Taj ya Raj”. Without wasting any time, Patralekhaa replied, “Raj always forever”. Isn’t this adorable? The actress’ post also invited compliments from her fans and followers. One of them commented, “Patralekha you look prettyyyyy,” while another one said, “Beautiful view”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the family drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a lesbian woman, while Rajkummar Rao portrays a gay character, however, the two decide to marry each other to hide their true selves from their families. Up next, Rajkummar Rao has Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary; Patralekhaa, Janhvi Kapoor comment