Take a tour of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s modern and minimalistic home

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one lovely couple apart from being wonderful actors in the industry. They got married in 2018 and are now parents of two kids, daughter Mehr and son Gurig. But today we will be talking about their beautiful home. Their breezy Mumbai apartment showcases pristine interiors and contemporary artwork. From baking to painting with her daughter, the actor shared a lot of pictures that celebrated her moments with family during the lockdown. From the actors' breezy living room area to her bedroom, check out the must-see corners of Neha Dhupia and Angad’s home below:

The couple’s living room has ivory couches that compliment a large creamy rug on the floor, a low-lying wooden coffee table in the center and a monochrome work of art on the wall right behind it. A cosy seating nook is there with more cushions, tall glass windows with semi-sheer curtains. In one corner of this room, there’s a side table filled with books and a prosaic lamp. The little corner looks inviting and it could also double as yet another quiet reading spot.

Dining area:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's dining area features a low white sofa placed against a high, grey console. A pretty glass chandelier hangs from the ceiling at the junction of the two sections of this space. They ditched the traditional set-up of chairs around a table.

Bedroom:

The interiors of the bedroom are also kept minimal. The space features the same sun-drenched ledge setting. A light grey headboard offers a slight contrast to pure white walls and matching ivory upholstery.

Mehr’s nursery:

Mehr’s nursery includes some playful colours and patterns that set it apart from the rest of the house. A light grey suede couch next to the windows features adorable pink and white cushions and a soft grey rug on the floor pops immediately lighting up her room. The couple's kitchen is simple with a black countertop and white cabinets. A large fridge has magnets from various countries where Neha has travelled to.

Angad Bedi work front:

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will feature in director R Balki's segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. This is Angad and Balki’s second collaboration post Ghoomer, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher. According to a source close, “Angad and Mrunal are paired opposite each other, and the final script is also locked. R Balki and Angad share a great bond and are happy to collaborate once again post Ghoomer. R Balki has already begun work on the pre-production, and is aiming to wrap up the film by mid-August.”

