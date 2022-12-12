Take a tour of Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful sea facing apartment with vibrant and minimalistic décor

Parineeti Chopra is well known for her performances in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. She was recently seen in Uunchai. The film which celebrates friendship received a positive response from the fans too. But today, we will discuss the actress’s beautiful sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Her home is styled simply with largely monochrome décor. She has used vibrant colours and quirky decor for some areas. Let’s take a tour of her home here: Living room

The actress’s elegant living room contains plenty of cosy nooks such as the bar which always becomes a conversation place among the actor's guests, as well as a hidden projector screen that has a direct view from Chopra’s cosy seating area. Parineeti Chopra's dining space has a sleek wooden table with classic carved wooden chairs on one side and a bench on the other. An edgy black cane lamp hangs from the ceiling, against a background of several framed black and white artworks on white walls.

Dressing room:

The walk-in closet is surrounded by built-in cabinets. The mirror on her dresser is surrounded by light bulbs and the room features a millennial pink sofa beside a stark white chair, creating the ambience of a studio.