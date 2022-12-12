Take a tour of Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful sea facing apartment with vibrant and minimalistic décor
Parineeti Chopra will be playing the role of a singer from Punjab in her next film Chamkila.
Parineeti Chopra is well known for her performances in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. She was recently seen in Uunchai. The film which celebrates friendship received a positive response from the fans too. But today, we will discuss the actress’s beautiful sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Her home is styled simply with largely monochrome décor. She has used vibrant colours and quirky decor for some areas. Let’s take a tour of her home here:
Living room
The actress’s elegant living room contains plenty of cosy nooks such as the bar which always becomes a conversation place among the actor's guests, as well as a hidden projector screen that has a direct view from Chopra’s cosy seating area. Parineeti Chopra's dining space has a sleek wooden table with classic carved wooden chairs on one side and a bench on the other. An edgy black cane lamp hangs from the ceiling, against a background of several framed black and white artworks on white walls.
Dressing room:
The walk-in closet is surrounded by built-in cabinets. The mirror on her dresser is surrounded by light bulbs and the room features a millennial pink sofa beside a stark white chair, creating the ambience of a studio.
Balcony:
Her balcony is styled in a minimal, fuss-free aesthetic manner. Plants are kept in a mix of ceramic and earthen pots which have been accessorised with a wooden lounge chair, and lanterns. She has also shared the picture on her social handle. A view of the Mumbai skyline and gorgeous sunset make the area a perfect relaxing spot for the actor. The space also features a vertical garden and a swing. She has confessed that the minute she wakes up, she walks straight out of her bedroom to the balcony to enjoy views of the Arabian Sea.