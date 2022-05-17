Take cues from Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor’s summer athleisure; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish actresses of Gen Z. It is not just her looks or fashion game but also her acting skills with which she is winning the hearts of all her fans. Her recent performance in Gehraiyaan was loved by all and her kitty is full of exciting projects in them. Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she is yet another actress from the younger lot who is loved by the fans. Be it her cute looks or her amazing movies, everything always makes it to the headlines. Both these actresses were spotted in the city today and papas did not leave a chance to click them.

In the pictures, we can spot Ananya Panday stepping out of her Yoga classes. She can be seen wearing purple coloured gym tights with patterns on them. She paired it with a blue coloured crop top. The actress tied her hair in a single ponytail and sported a no makeup look. She looked lovely as she smiled and waved at the paps. Ananya also held a blue coloured handbag that hung on her shoulder. Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she too was spotted in Bandra stepping out in casual attires. Her face was not visible but we could see her wearing a white tee that she paired with beige coloured joggers. Shraddha completed her look with white flip flops and held a black coloured tote bag.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor in 2020 officially announced that she will be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin. She will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor for which both the stars were shooting till recently.

Talking about Ananya Panday she was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, where she featured with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. Ananya will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor is the definition of resplendent in white kurta set as she gets clicked in the city; PICS